Lyon are through to the Champions League semifinals after knocking out one of the tournament favorites in Manchester City on Saturday, winning 3-1. Lyon will play Bayern Munich in the semifinals, and the winner will meet the winner of RB Leipzig and PSG in the final next week (check out the full bracket here). Without any Spanish or English representation, it's safe to say we have an unusual last four in Lisbon.

But how did each player from City-Lyon perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager. All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Name POSITION How did they do? Rating (GK) Ederson GK Boy does he like to come out, and it costs his team at times. Though the first goal wasn't his fault, he probably could have done a little better on the second. His defense let him down though. 4 (DEF) Aymeric Laporte DEF Didn't follow his attacker on the first goal, and his turnover led to the second goal. When your best defender plays like that, nothing good will happen. 3 (DEF) Eric Garcia DEF Reacted well at times but was brought down by the poor showings of his teammates that left him in tough spots. 4 Fernandinho DEF Not very sharp. Caught watching on the opener. Taken off early in the second half. 4 Kyle Walker DEF More bad than good. He kept Lyon on for the opening goal and just was a liability. Did have a couple decent stops. 4 Joao Cancelo DEF He cannot defend. He's a speedy winger with no defensive qualities. Just look at how he was caught watching on the last goal. Shocking. 2 Rodrigo MID The Spanish midfielder didn't control the game deep in the middle like he would have liked. His positioning also wasn't very good. 4 Kevin De Bruyne ⚽ MID Took his goal brilliantly and was the best player for City. He would like some of those free kicks back though. 6 Ilkay Gundogan MID Partially at fault for the first goal. His passing wasn't crisp and was hardly noticeable at times. 4 Raheem Sterling FWD A great run and assist on the opener but missed an absolute sitter in the dying minutes to draw level. The worst miss of his career. 4 Gabriel Jesus FWD He didn't have a lot of opportunities but did miss one decent shot at the back post. He'll not want to see the replay. Should have had an assist to Sterling. 4 Riyad Mahrez (SUB 1) FWD Made a huge impact off the bench with a brilliant ball to Sterling to set up De Bruyne's goal. Didn't get a lot of looks himself. 7 David Silva (SUB 2) MID Came off the bench in his final game for City but never really got a chance to make an impact. N/A Pep Guardiola MANAGER Really confusing. He goes with a formation where it was hard to tell if it was five at the back or three, and he used just two substitutes. Why didn't he put Phil Foden in the match? 2

Lyon ratings