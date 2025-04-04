Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne announced he will leave the club at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Belgian midfielder has been one of the most iconic players for Pep Guardiola's sode since he arrived in the summer 2015 from Wolfsburg for around $55 million.

De Bruyne, at Manchester City, became one of the best midfielders in the world and managed to win multiple trophies including one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Supercup, one FIFA Club World Cup, six Premier League trophies, three Community Shields, two FA Cups and five league cups. De Bruyne has played a total of 409 games with Manchester City since 2015 and scored 106 goals in all competitions, becoming one of the greatest players in the history of the game. At City, he made 280 Premier League appearances for Guardiola's side, scoring 70 goals and providing 118 assists in the competition, second only to Ryan Giggs' all-time record of 162.

De Bruyne announced his decision with a statement published on all his social media platforms:

"Dear Manchester, seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here - and you deserve to hear it from me first. Football led me to all of you-and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me EVERYTHING. I had no choice but to give EVERYTHING back! And guess what we won EVERYTHING"

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. 'Manchester' will forever be on our kids' passports - and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our HOME. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together! Much love, KDB."

The 33-year-old was crowned Premier League Player of the Season twice, in 2019-20 and 2021-22, and also won the Playmaker award for the most assists in a season three times, in 2017-18, 2019-20 and 2022-23.