Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez before Monday's transfer deadline with a view to boosting Pep Guardiola's faltering midfield.

Gonzalez has a release clause in his contract understood to be worth $61.5 million and City would have the option to simply activate that if they cannot find a breakthrough in talks with Porto. The English champions could opt to pay slightly over that sum to secure a more favorable payment structure rather than being obliged to pay a lump sum to get their man.

City's midfield evidently needs strengthening after Sunday's 5-1 demolition at the hands of Arsenal. Gonzalez is a strong, dynamic presence in the center of the park, his five goals and three assists suggesting a player who can make a big contribution in the penalty area as well.

Complicating matters for Porto is the presence of a sell on clause to Barcelona, through whose academy Gonzalez developed before making his senior debut. It is believed that the Portuguese side would be obliged to hand 40 percent of any sale fee to Barcelona, heightening the pressure for them to receive as big a fee as possible.

Amid onfield struggles, City have been notably active in January, adding three players to Guardiola's squad already for a combined $150 million. Defenders Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Juma Bah have already arrived, the latter joining Lens on loan. Forward Omar Marmoush was also signed from Eintracht Frankfurt.