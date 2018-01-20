Manchester City vs. Newcastle United Premier League live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch on TV, stream online

City is expected to earn all three points at home against Rafa Benitez's squad

Manchester City's march towards the Premier League title continues when the league leaders host Newcastle on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine Odds

Prediction

Manchester City exploits Newcastle's inconsistent defense and has no trouble with their attack, cruising to a comfortable victory. City 4, Newcastle 0.

