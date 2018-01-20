Manchester City vs. Newcastle United Premier League live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch on TV, stream online
City is expected to earn all three points at home against Rafa Benitez's squad
Manchester City's march towards the Premier League title continues when the league leaders host Newcastle on Saturday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Odds
What side do you need to be all over in Manchester City vs. Newcastle? Visit SportsLine now to get the strong pick from the Soccerbot, a European model that's netted 1,800 percent profit over the past 2 1/2 years.
Prediction
Manchester City exploits Newcastle's inconsistent defense and has no trouble with their attack, cruising to a comfortable victory. City 4, Newcastle 0.
