Manchester City players sing 'Wonderwall' with Oasis' Noel Gallagher after Premier League triumph

Oasis lead singer Noel Gallagher had himself quite the weekend, and it started with Manchester City winning the Premier League title. The die-hard City fan was at Brighton to see his team win 4-1 and clinch the crown ahead of Liverpool. At the end of the match, the Man City players made their way toward the supporter's section to commemorate the title and began singing Oasis' hit song "Wonderwall."

Gallagher later joined the players in the dressing room for an impromptu performance.

🎵 I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do about you now 💙@NoelGallagher joins in the dressing room party in Brighton!



🔵 #mancity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/efEwfk4Kkx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 13, 2019

Pretty special moment. Just look at all of the people in the locker room filming him. A superstar among superstars, and props to Gallagher because he's no fair-weather fan. He's City through and through, he bleeds blue and he's waited over 40 years of his life for City to be good. Now he supports one of the best teams in the world and a contender in every competition it plays.