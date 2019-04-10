Manchester City plays 'nervous in important Champions League games,' Gundogan says after Spurs loss

After an unconvincing performance on Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinals by Manchester City, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had some strong words for his team after the match. City went to Tottenham for the first leg and lost 1-0 with Son Heung-min scoring a late goal for Spurs.

According to The Guardian, Gundogan said the team was too nervous when speaking with Sky Deutschland.

"We were not brave enough in the game and we made a lot of simple mistakes. I have the feeling we are nervous in important Champions League games," he said. "We always make the wrong decisions. In these matches we always want to do something special because it means [going through to the] Champions League semifinals. Sometimes less is more.

"Negative events like [Sergio] Agüero's penalty miss always set us back far too much. Had we scored from the penalty, we'd have taken Tottenham apart. But instead we withdrew from the game. That must not happen to a big team. That's why we're not there yet."

There is a lot to dissect here. But the one that stands out the most is Gundogan saying they "always make the wrong decisions." It's unclear if he meant was directed at coach Pep Guardiola or what was done on the field. Guardiola did go with two holding midfielders instead of one with Kevin de Bruyne on the bench, and City really lacked that final pass in the final third to threaten Tottenham. The passing wasn't all that great, many shots didn't come close to hitting the frame and it puts City in a hole ahead of next Wednesday's second leg.

But his comments seem to show a lack of confidence that he has in the team and that when negative events take place, players find it hard to recover. City is more than capable of turning the tie around, and perhaps there will be lessons learned from the first leg to carry over. But Gundogan's view of a lack of bravery gives an insight into the City locker room, where he's probably not the only one that feels that way.

City's match against Tottenham at the Etihad is next Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed on fuboTV (Try for free).