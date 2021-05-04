Manchester City are into the UEFA Champions League final after a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday completed a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Riyad Mahrez added two more goals in either half to his first leg strike to do the damage for Pep Guardiola's men as Angel Di Maria saw red in an ill-tempered Parisien showing.

Mauricio Pochettino's men descended into anarchy towards the end as City's second on the night spelled the end of their European interests for the season and a Ruben Dias-inspired defensive display ensured that there was not even a consolation strike.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Manchester City ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Ederson 90 Did not have to make even one save, which is quite stunning given all the blocked shots from his defenders. Also helped on the opening goal with an incredible ball forward. Perfect day for him. 8 (DEF) Oleksandr Zinchenko 90 Did so well on the opener to get a fine ball to Kevin De Bruyne. Was a huge upgrade over Joao Cancelo. Put together a very nice display where his passing was almost perfect. 8 (DEF) Ruben Dias 90 An absolute warrior in defense. He blocked three shots, sacrificed his body all night and was just unbeatable. A rockstar performance from the 23-year-old. 9 (DEF) John Stones 90 Did well to block a pair of shots. Also had a team-high four clearances. He was composed, solid in the air and did not make one mistake. 7 (DEF) Kyle Walker 90 His tackling wasn't good at all, but stepped up well to intercept passes and keep the game physical. Was also quite sharp in the air. Decent. 6 (MID) Ferandinho 90 Wasn't the big monster in the middle he usually is, but part was due to how eager PSG were to get the ball wide. His performance was similar Walker's in a way. But he showed leadership and kept his players from losing their cool. 6 (MID) Ilkay Gundogan 90 Solid but far from spectacular. Had issues dealing with Marco Verratti at times. His passing was crisp, he set up a couple chances and took his touches well. 7 (MID) Bernardo Silva 82 Not nearly as good as the first leg. Had some poor challenges and was lucky he wasn't booked early on. Never looked like a real threat going forward. 6 (MID) Riyad Mahrez 90 Scored both goals with tidy finishes from close. Was in the right spot at the right time, adding to his strike in the first leg. The difference maker. 9 (FWD) Phil Foden 85 A quiet first half but delivered a fantastic assist in the second. His smart passing helped them move into space quickly. A sure starter moving forward with another impact performance. 8 (FWD) Kevin De Bruyne 82 Was always near the top of the box looking for a crack on goal. His shot led to the opener, and his passing was on point, especially considering the brutal weather conditions. Played a brilliant ball to Foden to set up the second. 8 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Raheem Sterling Bernardo Silva Came in for eight minutes to give Silva some rest. N/A Gabriel Jesus De Bruyne Eight minutes off the bench. Touched the ball five times. N/A Sergio Aguero Phil Foden Came on for Foden and touched the ball just twice. N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Pep Guardiola 3 Welp, he's taken them to the final. It felt inevitable when he was hired, and it's finally happened. Job not done, but what a great job in this one. Had his team fired up, focused on defending, the blocking was sensational and they are deserved finalists. 8

PSG ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Keylor Navas 90 Not much he could do about either goal, but remained alert when City threatened a few times. 5 (DEF) Alessandro Florenzi 75 Struggled the longer the game wore on and was even more exposed as Di Maria lost the plot. 3 (DEF) Marquinhos (c) 90 One of the few PSG players who could leave the pitch with his head held high after giving his all, keeping calm as many of his teammates lost their cool and hitting the woodwork in the first half. 6 (DEF) Presnel Kimpembe 90 Once again, less assured than Marquinhos and despite some useful blocks, he lost his head toward the end and was lucky to only get booked. 4 (DEF) Abdou Diallo 83 Added some solidity to the defense, but that counted for little as Mahrez capitalized on an early chance to change the early course of the match. 5 (MID) Ander Herrera 62 Booked in the first half and flashed a shot over, it was unsurprising that he was withdrawn in the second half. 4 (MID) Leandro Paredes 75 Tenacious in the middle, but not much more than that as he was unable to delve into the technical side of his game. 4 (MID) Marco Verratti 90 Arguably PSG's best player on the pitch, but let himself down with his inability to control his temper late on and very nearly got a red after his yellow. 6 (FWD) Angel Di Maria 69 Unable to influence the game as he did in the first half of the first leg, he let his anger get the better of him and it saw him dismissed. 2 (FWD) Neymar 90 Cut a frustrated figure as he was powerless to prevent another goalless away performance against a City side that put in a good number of blocks. 5 (FWD) Mauro Icardi 62 Invisible. Was always going to be a gamble from the off and it was one that did not pay off as he barely touched the ball. 2 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Moise Kean Icardi Replaced Icardi and City immediately scored to end the contest. 5 Julian Draxler Herrera Little he could do to influence things as City went 2-0 up as he and Kean entered the pitch. 5 Danilo Pereira Paredes Sent on to perhaps avoid further red cards as it was certainly not an attack-minded change and he ended up with a yellow himself. 5 Colin Dagba Florenzi Possibly a change that could have happened earlier given Florenzi's struggles behind Di Maria. 5 Mithcel Bakker Diallo Was given the final few minutes as PSG knew that their chance had already passed.

N/A Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Mauricio Pochettino 5 Could have set his team up better, waited too long to make changes and did not do enough to prepare his players mentally or keep them in check. 3



