Real Madrid's 3-0 win in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first leg last week was one of the biggest surprises of the season so far, as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were considered the favourites before Federico Valverde's stunning hat-trick at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa will also see the comeback of Kylian Mbappe in the squad, as the Frenchman finally recovered ahead of the second leg, as Arbeloa underlined in the pre-match press conference, while he's still waiting for the comeback of Jude Bellingham.

"He wanted to come with his teammates to be with the team. He will continue and do part of the training, but he won't be available tomorrow. I am very happy to see him getting closer and to feel his presence. It will be very important for his teammates to see him training and tomorrow before the match, at halftime, or afterward. He is a player who will be one of the leaders, and he already is. It's very important that he is here with us. Mbappe is already available, so you will see him tomorrow."

Here's what Guardiola said before the match.

"The first leg was not the best one, it's difficult sometimes because we created in the first 20 minutes four or five chances and they have three shots on target and three goals. That's the Champions League, that's why it's so difficult. We have to live with that and take more risks to try, but even if the result is not good in the first half we still have to keep going and carry on because you never know. We have to create a good game with our people and we will try." Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Manchester City that will take place on Tuesday:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, March 17 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, March 17 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Real Madrid +510; Draw +440; Man City -234

Possible lineups

Manchester City XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Rayan Ait Nouri; Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Bernardo Silva, Nico O'Reilly, Rayan Cherki; Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Francisco Garcia; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler; Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Junior.

Prediction

Even if Manchester City are expected to win the return leg in Manchester, Real Madrid are still the favourites to advance to the quarter finals of the tournament. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Man City 3.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.