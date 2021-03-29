Manchester City announced the club will bid farewell to Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero as his contract is set to expire this summer. The 32-year-old striker has been with the club since 2011 and is set to leave the team at the end of the season. He will leave behind a historic legacy with 257 goals in 384 appearances to go with four Premier League trophies.

City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak announced that the club intends to honor his decade long service with a statue that will stand alongside those currently in the works to honor Sergio's former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany. His legend will further be marked by the installation of a dedicated and permanent mosaic at the City Football Academy.

"Sergio's contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched into the memories of everyone who loves the Club and maybe even in those who simply love football, said Al Mubarak.

The mutual parting was acknowledged by Aguero on his social media, expressing gratitude to the club and its fans.

"When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise. A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole 10 seasons — unusual for a professional player this day and age. Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club — people who will always be in my heart," the statement read.

"I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans. Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level."

City intends to begin planning a farewell game to celebrate Aguero's career in light of his departure on the final home game of the 2020/21 season against Everton at Etihad Stadium. The possibility of fans attending is still unknown at this time.

