Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch on TV, stream online

City can all but kick Tottenham out of any potential title race with a win

Manchester City doesn't have the Premier League title wrapped up, but with each win during its historic streak, it inches closer. Its next test is on Saturday against top-four contender Tottenham. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC (BT Sports Live in UK)
What's on the line?

City: In first with 49 points and an 11-point lead in the table, a win will at least keep them there as we near the mid-point of the season. 
Tottenham: Fourth with 31 points, they probably need a win to finish the weekend in the top four.

Prediction

City is undefeated, and though Tottenham is probably one of the few teams that can give City a serious run for its money in 90 minutes, Pep Guardiola's team is simply too good in attack. City 2, Tottenham 1. 

