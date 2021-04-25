Manchester City extended their hold on the EFL Cup to four years with a 1-0 win over Tottenham at Wembley Stadium through Aymeric Laporte's late header on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side, who have won five of the last six finals, were good value for the win in an outstanding performance albeit one where they wasted several chances before Laporte rose at the back post in the 82nd minute to convert a free kick.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Tottenham ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Hugo Lloris
|90
Remarkably the 10 players in front of him were played off the part from minute one but he did not have a save to make until added time in the first half. A magnificent save from Riyad Mahrez in the second period helped Spurs weather the storm but he could do nothing about Aymeric Laporte's goal.
6
(DEF) Serge Aurier
|89
An excellent early tackle on Raheem Sterling was the start of a reasonably impressive display, though such was the pressure on him he could never be error free. Aurier is a classic high-variance player capable of moments of brilliance and madness, sometimes in the same play, but the balance was slightly towards the latter today even if his rash foul led to City's winner.
5
(DEF) Toby Alderweireld
|90
A quite brilliant block in the 26th minute denied Phil Foden what seemed certain to be City's opener. That was not the only occasion Alderweireld was the man on hand to make an intervention that snuffed out a dangerous attack.
7
(DEF) Eric Dier
|90
Basic distribution errors from Dier made Tottenham' attempts to play out from the back all the harder. However he does suit the bodies on the line back foot defending that Spurs needed today and made his fair share of robust blocks.
5
(DEF) Sergio Reguilon
|90
The moment where he let the ball roll out of play for a Manchester City throw rather than kick it typified a grueling first quarter for Spurs that ended with Reguilon in the book. Reguilon did not improve enough as the game wore on with Mahrez finding it far too easy to dart infield on his stronger left foot.
4
(MID) Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|83
Few players struggled with their defensive duties quite like Hojbjerg, who had little help from Lucas Moura when Joao Cancelo darted forward. When Tottenham did manage to move the ball quickly up the pitch it was often because of a ball won back by their No. 5 but he spurned an excellent chance in the 63rd minute, passing the ball straight into touch from the penalty area.
5
(MID) Harry Winks
|90
For the man holding down the Spurs midfield and theoretically offering a shield to the back four it was notable how far away Winks seemed to be from City's most dangerous attacks. Too easily bypassed in defense and without time on the ball to get Tottenham ticking, this was a tough game for a player who had been cast to the fringes by Jose Mourinho.
4
(MID) Giovanni Lo Celso
|66
He rarely had enough time to pick the sort of pass that might have released the front three on counter attacks, his set piece delivery left plenty to be desired but a fine curling effort in the first half nearly beat Zack Steffen. As the game wore on he looked to be more of a creative threat from deep, making it curious that soon after Ryan Mason withdrew him.
5
(FWD) Lucas Moura
|66
Lucas' direct running looked like Spurs' only avenue to goal in the first half and he drew two fouls worthy of yellow cards from Laporte, though only the second was sanctioned.
6
(FWD) Harry Kane
|90
Through no fault of his own Kane completed just three passes in the first half, spending more of the period sitting in midfield alongside Winks. He improved as the contest wore on, finding pockets of space in front of the City defense, but looked like a player who had rushed his way back from injury.
5
(FWD) Heung-min Son
|90
On occasion his tired pressing allowed City to advance up the pitch more easily than they should have. No natural defender, Son was effectively a spectator in this contest.
4
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Moussa Sissoko
|Lo Celso (67')
Might he have done more to stop international teammate Laporte getting on the end of the free kick that brought the game's decisive goal? Only he can truly know but he struggled to impact the match in a positive fashion after his introduction.
4
Gareth Bale
|Lucas (67')
The Welshman brought nothing to Spurs' chase for a goal, lacking the burst to take on players as Lucas had beforehand.
4
Dele Alli
|Hojbjerg (84')
He did not have time to influence the contest.
N/A
|Steven Bergwijn
|Aurier (90')
He did not have time to influence the contest.
|N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Ryan Mason
|4
Taking charge of a cup final in his second game as a manager he does not deserve to be harshly judge for his side's failure to overcome an outstanding City side, indeed the fact that they did not wilt under the pressure may be to his credit. However it is fair to question whether entirely doing without Tanguy Ndombele, the ideal man to get Spurs through the lines and up the pitch, was the right decision.
5
Manchester City ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Zack Steffen
|90
The American only had to make one save, and what a great one it was, denying Lo Celso with a strong save with his hand at the far post. Picks up his first silverware overseas in the process.
7
(DEF) Kyle Walker
|90
The energy and effort was there as usual. The lack of positioning, which is usually there, was certainly there Sunday. He didn't do a lot wrong, but late in the match with Spurs on the counter, he showed some horrific positioning and was bailed out Tottenham's poor execution.
6
(DEF) Ruben Dias
|90
As calm as you would like. He's a monster in the area, knows where his teammates are at all times and didn't give the Tottenham attack anything. The team's best defender.
8
(DEF) Aymeric Laporte
|90
Let's be honest -- he was lucky that he didn't get a red card in this match. His challenges were poor, and he dodged a bullet. And, in the end, he was the hero with his header goal.
8
(DEF) Joao Cancelo
|90
Decision making in attack was poor at times, and his passing was a tad heavy. Did well to keep pace with Lucas and wasn't the defensive liability he can be every now and again.
6
(MID) Fernandinho
|84
Helped slow the play with fouls in the middle, and he got forward more often than usual, nearly scoring in the second half with a header. He will cringe upon seeing the replay as Raheem Sterling was wide open.
7
(MID) Ilkay Gundogan
|90
Not his usual self. Had some looks on goal and missed terribly. He also didn't find space all that well in attack. He wasn't bad, but he wasn't all that good.
5
(MID) Kevin de Bruyne
|90
Got the assist with his brilliant cross. Was the energy in the middle as usual and was always going to be the one to will this team to victory.
7
(FWD) Riyad Mahrez
|90
Wasteful. Took too many touches in the box and looked indecisive. Should have settled the game by himself with all of the opportunities.
4
(FWD) Raheem Sterling
|90
Another player who had a boatload of chances and just wasn't sharp enough. He'll hope that the sharpness returns for the PSG match on Wednesday. Tried to do too much.
4
(FWD) Phil Foden
|90
Played as the false nine and really couldn't get too much going. Was more effective when dropping in deep to recover the ball and go at goal. Did a nice job of getting the ball wide to lead to crosses.
5
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Rodri
|Fernandinho (84')
Came on to help defensively in the middle and in possession.
N/A
Bernardo Silva
|De Bruyne (87')
Late sub to solidify possession and see out the match.
N/A
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Rating
Pepm Guardiola
|Two
Didn't have to make any changes to turn the game. Believed in his team, and they delivered what felt like an inevitable victory. Not the sharpest, but better now than on Wednesday. It will do.
6