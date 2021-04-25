Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Hugo Lloris 90 Remarkably the 10 players in front of him were played off the part from minute one but he did not have a save to make until added time in the first half. A magnificent save from Riyad Mahrez in the second period helped Spurs weather the storm but he could do nothing about Aymeric Laporte's goal. 6

(DEF) Serge Aurier 89 An excellent early tackle on Raheem Sterling was the start of a reasonably impressive display, though such was the pressure on him he could never be error free. Aurier is a classic high-variance player capable of moments of brilliance and madness, sometimes in the same play, but the balance was slightly towards the latter today even if his rash foul led to City's winner. 5

(DEF) Toby Alderweireld 90 A quite brilliant block in the 26th minute denied Phil Foden what seemed certain to be City's opener. That was not the only occasion Alderweireld was the man on hand to make an intervention that snuffed out a dangerous attack. 7

(DEF) Eric Dier 90 Basic distribution errors from Dier made Tottenham' attempts to play out from the back all the harder. However he does suit the bodies on the line back foot defending that Spurs needed today and made his fair share of robust blocks. 5

(DEF) Sergio Reguilon 90 The moment where he let the ball roll out of play for a Manchester City throw rather than kick it typified a grueling first quarter for Spurs that ended with Reguilon in the book. Reguilon did not improve enough as the game wore on with Mahrez finding it far too easy to dart infield on his stronger left foot. 4

(MID) Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 83 Few players struggled with their defensive duties quite like Hojbjerg, who had little help from Lucas Moura when Joao Cancelo darted forward. When Tottenham did manage to move the ball quickly up the pitch it was often because of a ball won back by their No. 5 but he spurned an excellent chance in the 63rd minute, passing the ball straight into touch from the penalty area. 5

(MID) Harry Winks 90 For the man holding down the Spurs midfield and theoretically offering a shield to the back four it was notable how far away Winks seemed to be from City's most dangerous attacks. Too easily bypassed in defense and without time on the ball to get Tottenham ticking, this was a tough game for a player who had been cast to the fringes by Jose Mourinho. 4

(MID) Giovanni Lo Celso 66 He rarely had enough time to pick the sort of pass that might have released the front three on counter attacks, his set piece delivery left plenty to be desired but a fine curling effort in the first half nearly beat Zack Steffen. As the game wore on he looked to be more of a creative threat from deep, making it curious that soon after Ryan Mason withdrew him. 5

(FWD) Lucas Moura 66 Lucas' direct running looked like Spurs' only avenue to goal in the first half and he drew two fouls worthy of yellow cards from Laporte, though only the second was sanctioned. 6

(FWD) Harry Kane 90 Through no fault of his own Kane completed just three passes in the first half, spending more of the period sitting in midfield alongside Winks. He improved as the contest wore on, finding pockets of space in front of the City defense, but looked like a player who had rushed his way back from injury. 5

(FWD) Heung-min Son 90 On occasion his tired pressing allowed City to advance up the pitch more easily than they should have. No natural defender, Son was effectively a spectator in this contest. 4

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Moussa Sissoko Lo Celso (67') Might he have done more to stop international teammate Laporte getting on the end of the free kick that brought the game's decisive goal? Only he can truly know but he struggled to impact the match in a positive fashion after his introduction. 4

Gareth Bale Lucas (67') The Welshman brought nothing to Spurs' chase for a goal, lacking the burst to take on players as Lucas had beforehand. 4

Dele Alli Hojbjerg (84') He did not have time to influence the contest. N/A

Steven Bergwijn Aurier (90') He did not have time to influence the contest. N/A

Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating