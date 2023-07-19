After the incredible 2022-23 season that ended with winning of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City are facing some changes in the roster. Key players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker might not be part of the squad next season, for different reasons. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's team is also expected to make some changes in the midfield, with current Chelsea player Mateo Kovacic as one who is expected to join the Citizens in the comings weeks. Let's recap all the latest transfer rumors:

City close in on Josko Gvardiol

July 19 -- Manchester City are closing in on Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano. After the player already agreed to personal terms weeks ago, Gvardiol has completed the first part of medical tests while the deal is on the verge of being completed. Gvardiol is expected to become the most expensive defender in the history of the game.

July 2 -- After already improving the team's midfield depth, defensive improvement is on the way as City are inching closer to driving a deal for the Croatian center back to completion. RB Leipzig have driven a hard bargain, but according to a report City are closing in on a deal that could cost £86 million for the defender making Gvardiol the most expensive transfer fee paid for a defender ever, a distinction currently held by Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

A mobile defender, Gvardiol is able to slide inside providing skills in possession that Guardiola coverts. The addition of the Croatian would also ensure that there's enough defensive depth in the team even if Joao Cancelo exits.

Al-Ahli book Mahrez medical

July 16 -- Could Riyad Mahrez's five garlanded years at City be coming to an end? Al-Ahli certainly seem to think so as the Saudi Pro League side having booked a medical for the Algerian in the belief that they are closing in on his signature. There is still work to be done both in finalizing personal terms for the 32-year-old, who has been offered a salary worth €30 million a year, and agreeing a deal with City. Al-Ahli are expected to offer £30 million for Mahrez.

Al-Hilal ready to pay big for Silva

July 10 -- Bernardo Silva is a wanted man. In addition to long-standing interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Saudi giants Al Hilal hope to make him the center piece of their side for the 2023-24 season. They are prepared to pay him as such with CBS Sports revealing that they are willing to offer the 29 year old wages worth €50 million a year. Manchester City, meanwhile, would receive €70 million if they were prepared to sanction the sale of one of their best players. For now Silva has made no decision as to what he wants to do next summer, whether that be making a move to one of the three clubs who want to sign him or extending his contract at City.

Kovacic arrives

June 27 -- City's new No.8 has signed up, only a few days after the man who previously donned the shirt, Gundogan, departed for Barcelona. Kovacic has signed a four year contract at the Etihad Stadium after City agreed a £25 million deal with Chelsea that includes a further £5 million in potential add ons. The 29 year old might not have a track record of the sort of goals Gundogan weighed in with in the latter years of his City career but Kovacic is as shrewd a midfielder as you can imagine and will surely have no difficulties adapting to Pep Guardiola's demands of him.

"To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer," said Kovacic. "I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me. My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies."

Rice headed to Arsenal

June 28: Arsenal are finalizing a deal with West Ham for Declan Rice worth £105 million after City backed out of the running on Tuesday night. Arsenal came in with a guaranteed £100 million offer with a further £5 million in add-ons. The offer was not immediately rejected by West Ham, as the first two were. The Hammers instead want the deal to be structured over the next two years and are now set to land their main target.

June 27 -- After several days of dialogue with West Ham, Manchester City formalized their interest in Rice with an offer worth an initial £80 million alongside a further £10 million in potential add-ons. Like a similar bid from Arsenal, which had slightly less guaranteed money but totaled up to £90 million, it was swiftly dismissed by West Ham. For all their riches, City are not necessarily a team that is prepared to pay over the odds even for players in positions of need and there are question marks as to whether Rice is that player with Kovacic due to replace Gundogan. However the chance to deal a major blow to last season's title rivals might just tempt City into getting involved in a bidding war with Arsenal.

Ilkay Gundogan joins Barcelona

June 26 -- After seven trophy-laden years in the north west of England, Gundogan made the only move he would have considered, signing a two year deal with Barcelona that includes an option for a further 12 months. "If I was going to move, there is only one club in the world that made sense," said Gundogan in an article for the Players' Tribune. "It was Barcelona or nothing. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of wearing that shirt someday. I am confident that I have a few more years left at the highest level, and I just want to help bring Barcelona back to where they deserve to be." Gundogan, who will be joining up with his former Borussia Dortmund team mate Robert Lewandowski, had been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and Arsenal but neither made a formal offer when it became apparent that he wanted to go to Catalonia.

City agree to personal terms for Josko Gvardiol

June 24 -- As City enter another year of defensive overhaul, discussions are beginning between the club and RB Leipzig to reach an agreement for the talented Croatian center back. Kyle Walker's future is up in the air due to Bayern Munich's interest, so a mobile center back who can slot in at fullback, depending on the tactics, would be quite a coup for Guardiola. Gvardiol won't come cheap with Leipzig wanting more than €100 million, CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports, but it's a price that could certainnly be worth it for one of the best young defenders in the world. Only 21, developing under Guardiola would be a dream.

Will Walker leave or stay?

June 19 -- Despite the interest coming from Bayern Munich, CBS insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kyle Walker might also extend his deal with Manchester City and stay at the club. As per the report, this is still a valid possibility despite the interest coming from the German club which is also concrete. As per Sky Germany, Bayern Munich want to finalize the deal in the coming days and are working to find an agreement with the English club for up to €30 million.