After the incredible 2022-23 season that ended with winning of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City are facing some changes in the roster. Key players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker might not be part of the squad next season, for different reasons. On the other hand, Guardiola's team is also expected to make some changes in the midfield, with current Chelsea player Mateo Kovacic as onewho is expected to join the Citizens in the comings weeks. Let's recap all the latest transfer rumors:

Gundogan to join FC Barcelona

June, 21 -- While Manchester City are getting their hands on Mateo Kovacic, the future of İlkay Gundogan will be outside England. As Spanish outlet Relevo reported, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has decided to join FC Barcelona in July, after the end of his deal with the side coached by Pep Guardiola. The current City captain has already undergone his medicals with FC Barcelona according to the same report, and will sign a deal until the summer 2025 with an option to extend the agreement for a further year. Also, according to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona sport director Mateu Alemany flew to Munich on Wednesday to close the deal with the player. CBS insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the news as well.

Kovacic to City: Almost over the line

June, 21 -- Mateo Kovacic is now one step away from joining Manchester City, as the two clubs have agreed to terms for the transfer of the midfielder. Chelsea and Manchester City have now reached a full agreement for £30 million, as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. Manchester City will pay a guaranteed fee of £25m to Chelsea, while £5m will be also included in add-ons to be activated only if Man City win titles, but not related to the player's performances. The Croatian midfielder has already agreed to personal terms with the team coached by Pep Guardiola and all parties involved in the deal are reportedly confident in signing the papers soon. The medicals are expected to take place in the coming days, so expect Kovacic to officially be a new Manchester City player soon.

Will Walker leave or stay?

June, 19 -- Despite the interest coming from Bayern Munich, CBS insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kyle Walker might also extend his deal with Manchester City and stay at the club. As per the report, this is still a valid possibility despite the interest coming from the German club which is also concrete. As per Sky Germany, Bayern Munich want to finalize the deal in the coming days and are working to find an agreement with the English club for up to €30 million.

Saudi clubs on Bernardo Silva

June, 19 -- Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva might also join the Saudi league. As David Orstein reported on Monday, the current Manchester City player has received a "lucrative Saudi opportunity." Talks have taken place with the agent of the player Jorge Mendes, but Bernardo Silva would currently prefer to play European soccer in the near future. However, as per the report, all the options are considered as things stand.