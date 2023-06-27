After the incredible 2022-23 season that ended with winning of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City are facing some changes in the roster. Key players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker might not be part of the squad next season, for different reasons. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's team is also expected to make some changes in the midfield, with current Chelsea player Mateo Kovacic as one who is expected to join the Citizens in the comings weeks. Let's recap all the latest transfer rumors:

Kovacic arrives

June 27 -- City's new No.8 has signed up, only a few days after the man who previously donned the shirt, Gundogan, departed for Barcelona. Kovacic has signed a four year contract at the Etihad Stadium after City agreed a £25 million deal with Chelsea that includes a further £5 million in potential add ons. The 29 year old might not have a track record of the sort of goals Gundogan weighed in with in the latter years of his City career but Kovacic is as shrewd a midfielder as you can imagine and will surely have no difficulties adapting to Pep Guardiola's demands of him.

"To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer," said Kovacic. "I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me. My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies."

Rice bid rejected

June 27 -- After several days of dialogue with West Ham, Manchester City formalized their interest in Declan Rice with an offer worth an initial £80 million alongside a further £10 million in potential add-ons. Like a similar bid from Arsenal, which had slightly less guaranteed money but totaled up to £90 million, it was swiftly dismissed by West Ham. For all their riches, City are not necessarily a team that is prepared to pay over the odds even for players in positions of need and there are question marks as to whether Rice is that player with Kovacic due to replace Gundogan. However the chance to deal a major blow to last season's title rivals might just tempt City into getting involved in a bidding war with Arsenal. -- James Benge

Ilkay Gundogan joins Barcelona

June 26 -- After seven trophy-laden years in the north west of England, Gundogan made the only move he would have considered, signing a two year deal with Barcelona that includes an option for a further 12 months. "If I was going to move, there is only one club in the world that made sense," said Gundogan in an article for the Players' Tribune. "It was Barcelona or nothing. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of wearing that shirt someday. I am confident that I have a few more years left at the highest level, and I just want to help bring Barcelona back to where they deserve to be." Gundogan, who will be joining up with his former Borussia Dortmund team mate Robert Lewandowski, had been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and Arsenal but neither made a formal offer when it became apparent that he wanted to go to Catalonia. -- James Benge

City agree to personal terms for Josko Gvardiol

June 24 -- As City enter another year of defensive overhaul, discussions are beginning between the club and RB Leipzig to reach an agreement for the talented Croatian center back. Kyle Walker's future is up in the air due to Bayern Munich's interest, so a mobile center back who can slot in at fullback, depending on the tactics, would be quite a coup for Guardiola. Gvardiol won't come cheap with Leipzig wanting more than €100 million, CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports, but it's a price that could certainnly be worth it for one of the best young defenders in the world. Only 21, developing under Guardiola would be a dream.

Saudi clubs on Bernardo Silva

June 22 -- Spanish newspaper Marca has reported that Bernardo Silva is on the verge of agreeing on a deal to move to Saudi Arabia. However, as Romano stated, the player has not made any final decision on his future yet. Paris Saint-Germain consider Bernardo a priority target but Saudi clubs are now pushing to sign him. The Barca option is currently unlikely due to the Financial Fair Play rules.

June 19 -- Silva might also join the Saudi league. As David Ornstein reported on Monday, the current Manchester City player has received a "lucrative Saudi opportunity." Talks have taken place with the agent of the player Jorge Mendes, but Bernardo Silva would currently prefer to play European soccer in the near future. However, as per the report, all the options are considered as things stand.

Will Walker leave or stay?

June 19 -- Despite the interest coming from Bayern Munich, CBS insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kyle Walker might also extend his deal with Manchester City and stay at the club. As per the report, this is still a valid possibility despite the interest coming from the German club which is also concrete. As per Sky Germany, Bayern Munich want to finalize the deal in the coming days and are working to find an agreement with the English club for up to €30 million.