After the incredible 2022-23 season that ended with winning of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, Manchester City are facing some changes in the roster. Key players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker might not be part of the squad next season, for different reasons. On the other hand, Guardiola's team is also expected to make some changes in the midfield, with current Chelsea player Mateo Kovacic as onewho is expected to join the Citizens in the comings weeks. Let's recap all the latest transfer rumors:

Will Walker leave or stay?

June, 19 -- Despite the interest coming from Bayern Munich, CBS insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Kyle Walker might also extend his deal with Manchester City and stay at the club. As per the report, this is still a valid possibility despite the interest coming from the German club which is also concrete. As per Sky Germany, Bayern Munich want to finalize the deal in the coming days and are working to find an agreement with the English club for up to €30 million.

Kovacic is getting closer

June, 19 -- Mateo Kovacic is getting closer to joining Manchester City, as the two clubs are now close to a full agreement. The Croatian midfielder has already agreed to personal terms with the team coached by Pep Guardiola and all parties involved in the deal are reportedly confident in signing the papers soon. As per CBS insider Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have a €3 million difference in price tag for Kovacic as of now and are confident they can reach an agreement quite soon.

Saudi clubs on Bernardo Silva

June, 19 -- Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva might also join the Saudi league. As David Orstein reported on Monday, the current Manchester City player has received a "lucrative Saudi opportunity." Talks have taken place with the agent of the player Jorge Mendes, but Bernardo Silva would currently prefer to play European soccer in the near future. However, as per the report, all the options are considered as things stand.