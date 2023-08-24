Manchester City have seen a €55 million offer for Matheus Nunes immediately rejected by Wolverhampton Wanderers as the treble winners chase midfield reinforcements for Pep Guardiola's side. Wolves view the bid as a lowball approach for a player they value significantly in excess of that number, having signed him for a club record €45 million a year ago.

City are expected to return with another bid but, with just a week to go until the closure of the window, Wolves want to keep Nunes at the club. However, a big money sale would certainly help their financial situation while allowing Gary O'Neill to strengthen multiple positions in a squad that, despite performing impressively against Manchester United, has lost both its opening games. Nunes' importance to Wolves has only grown this summer after the sale of Ruben Neves to Al Hilal and Joao Moutinho's exit on a free transfer though he will need to improve on last season's performances in which he contributed just one goal and one assist in 34 Premier League appearances.

City head coach Pep Guardiola would doubtless expect him to do so, having described Nunes as "one of the best players in the world" after a Champions League tie against his former club Sporting in February 2022. The Portugal international would fill the gap in the squad left by Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to miss much of the remainder of this year with a hamstring injury. City have also been linked with Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze as a possible alternate for the Belgian.

In addition to strengthening their midfield, City are also expected to finalize the signing of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku this week, the Belgian international due to join in a £55.5 million deal. The 21-year-old will replace Riyad Mahrez, who joined Al-Ahli last month.