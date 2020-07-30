Manchester City returns to Champions League in August to take on a Real Madrid team that is very different than the one they faced in February. While City is the favorite to go through after winning the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu 2-1, Los Blancos are undefeated since play returned, making this tie potentially much closer than most expected. City is without the services of star striker Sergio Aguero, who underwent surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus, putting the pressure on backup striker Gabriel Jesus.

Here's everything to know about City ahead of the match against Real Madrid on Aug. 7:

Champions League titles

City has never won the competition but did make the semifinals in 2015-16.

Status for next season's Champions League

City has qualified for UCL thanks to finishing in the top four in the Premier League and winning their two-year ban appeal.

Group stage results

DATE MATCHUP VENUE LOCATION Wed., Sept. 18 Shakhtar 0, Manchester City 3 Metalist Stadium Kharkiv Tue., Oct. 1 Manchester City 2, Dinamo Zagreb 0 City of Manchester Stadium Manchester Tue., Oct. 22 Manchester City 5, Atalanta 1 City of Manchester Stadium

Istanbul Wed., Nov. 6 Atalanta 1, Manchester City 1 San Siro Milan Tue., Nov. 26 Manchester City 1, Shakhtar 1 City of Manchester Stadium Manchester Wed., Dec. 11 Dinamo Zagreb 1, Manchester City 4 Stadion Maksimir Zagreb

Knockout stage results

ROUND DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV Round of 16 (Leg 1) Wed., Feb 26 Real Madrid 1, Manchester City 2 FINAL -- Round of 16 (Leg 2) Fri., Aug. 7 Manchester City vs. Real Madrid 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access

Team breakdown

Manchester City is led by legendary coach Pep Guardiola and regularly plays a 4-3-3 that is quite fluid. City has lots of speed on the wings and players who can hurt you from range. While City is one of the greatest attacking teams in the world, it's defense is its weak spot with the central defense leaving plenty to be desired. Aymeric Laporte is the star in central defense, but the club hasn't found an adequate partner just yet. City likes to control possession, get forward quickly and make teams pay.

Star player

Kevin de Bruyne: Probably the best player in all of England, de Bruyne is a superstar whose creativity is matched by few, while possessing the ability to finish from close with class, deliver a rocket by you from 30 yards out and put a set piece into the top corner. He's a top-five player in the world and the heart and soul of this team's attack.

Match preview

Just a draw will be enough for City, and the club is boosted by the fact that Real Madrid star defender Sergio Ramos cannot play in this match after picking up a red card in the first leg. City's success will be determined by how they do in Europe, and after heartbreaks over the last few seasons, this is as good of a chance as any to win the tournament for the first time. How Aguero's injury impacts the club remains to be seen on the European stage, but City has more than enough to get past Real and finds its way into the final despite being on the tougher side of the bracket.