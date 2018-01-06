Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

Manchester City and Burnley, both teams excelling in the Premier League, meet in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. In the Premier League, City is first and Burnley is seventh, with both performing much better than expected, with Pep Guardiola's team undefeated in league. But in the FA Cup, anything can happen and Burnley has enough talent and chemistry to pull off the shocker.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

If City fields a team of reserves, it's still stronger than Burnley. Here Pep Guardiola goes with a mix of players but gets the same result. City 4, Burnley 0.