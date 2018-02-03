Manchester City vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Citizens are the heavy favorites as usual

First-place Manchester City goes to seventh-place Burnley in Premier League action on Saturday. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Burnley is formidable, but City is England's best and has too much quality in the final third to slip up here. Manchester City 3, Burnley 0.

