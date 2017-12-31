Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City is cruising towards the title
First place Manchester City takes on Crystal Palace on Sunday in one of the final Premier League matches of 2017.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 7 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Manchester City (first, 59 points) can go 16 clear of Chelsea in first place with a win. Crystal Palace (17th, 18 points) is just one spot above the drop zone but level with 18th-place West Ham on points. A draw here would be like a victory.
Prediction
City is the best team in Europe at the moment and keeps its historic run going. City 4, Palace 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal vs. West Brom preview
The Gunners are coming off a fine win at Crystal Palace
-
WATCH: Chelsea scores amazing goal
This may just be the best goal of his life
-
Lukaku carted off after collision
The star striker went out in the first half
-
Man. United vs. Southampton preview
The Red Devils are trying to stay firmly in second place
-
Liverpool vs. Leicester preview
The Reds are on fire in attack and go for a vital three points
-
World Cup star: Players called me N-word
The 17-year-old Liverpool striker opens up to The Guardian about pervasive racism in socce...
Add a Comment