Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

First place Manchester City takes on Crystal Palace on Sunday in one of the final Premier League matches of 2017.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 7 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Manchester City (first, 59 points) can go 16 clear of Chelsea in first place with a win. Crystal Palace (17th, 18 points) is just one spot above the drop zone but level with 18th-place West Ham on points. A draw here would be like a victory.

Prediction

City is the best team in Europe at the moment and keeps its historic run going. City 4, Palace 0.