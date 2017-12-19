Manchester City vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch EFL Cup on TV, stream online

One of these two will make it to the semifinals

Manchester City takes on Leicester City in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line

A spot in January's two-leg semifinals.

Prediction

Manchester City is the world's most in-form team at the moment and won't slip up here.
Manchester City 3, Leicester 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories