Manchester City vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch EFL Cup on TV, stream online
One of these two will make it to the semifinals
Manchester City takes on Leicester City in the EFL Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line
A spot in January's two-leg semifinals.
Prediction
Manchester City is the world's most in-form team at the moment and won't slip up here.
Manchester City 3, Leicester 0.
