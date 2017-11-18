Manchester City vs. Leicester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City looks to keep a strong grip on first place
Manchester City, the Premier League's top team, aims to keep its amazing form going when it goes to Leicester City on Saturday in league play.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
City's dynamic attack us unmatched in the league and has another field day against the Foxes. City 3, Leicester City 0.
