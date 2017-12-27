Manchester City vs. Newcastle United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
City can increase its gap atop the table after Manchester United slipped up
Manchester City didn't get to partake in Boxing Day action, but the Premier League leaders don't mind as they've got a huge opportunity ahead of themselves. Following Manchester United's 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, City can go 15 points ahead of United as it inches closer to the title.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Manchester City (1st place, 55 points): For the Citizens, a win puts them 15 points clear at the top of the table and may just be the end to the Premier League race before 2018 even begins.
Newcastle United (15th place, 18 points): Rafa Benitez's team is right in the middle of the relegation battle, resting just a point above Bournemouth. A draw here would taste like a victory as City has won 18 of its 19 games this league season.
Prediction
City's unstoppable attack punishes Newcastle for 90 minutes. City 5, Newcastle 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Liverpool vs. Swansea preview
The Reds are coming off a draw at Arsenal
-
Manchester United vs. Burnley preview
Both teams are coming off poor results
-
Kane finishes as top scorer of 2017
The English foward had an unforgettable 2017 for Spurs
-
Chelsea vs. Brighton preview
The Blues have a chance to move closer to second
-
Tottenham vs. Southampton preview
The Spurs are looking to finish the year off right
-
How to watch PL Boxing Day matches
There's a big slate of games the day after Christmas
Add a Comment