Manchester City vs. Newcastle United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Manchester City didn't get to partake in Boxing Day action, but the Premier League leaders don't mind as they've got a huge opportunity ahead of themselves. Following Manchester United's 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, City can go 15 points ahead of United as it inches closer to the title.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Manchester City (1st place, 55 points): For the Citizens, a win puts them 15 points clear at the top of the table and may just be the end to the Premier League race before 2018 even begins.

Newcastle United (15th place, 18 points): Rafa Benitez's team is right in the middle of the relegation battle, resting just a point above Bournemouth. A draw here would taste like a victory as City has won 18 of its 19 games this league season.

Prediction

City's unstoppable attack punishes Newcastle for 90 minutes. City 5, Newcastle 0.