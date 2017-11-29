Manchester City vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

The Citizens are on a historic tear in the Premier League

Premier League leader Manchester City hosts Southampton on Wednesday at the Etihad, looking to gain three more points and continue its dominant, undefeated start to the campaign. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City is relentless from the get-go, takes another three points and continues its march towards the league title. City 3, Southampton 0. 

