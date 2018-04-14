Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

This could be the weekend City claims the title

Manchester City goes to Wembley Stadium on Saturday to take on Tottenham in the Premier League's match of the week, as the Citizens look to move a step closer to winning the title, which could happen on Sunday if things go well for Pep Guardiola's club.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Tottenham is looking to cement its top-four status, but Manchester City has more at stake. The Citizens can win the Premier League this weeked if they beat Tottenham and Manchester United loses to West Brom on Sunday.

Prediction

Tottenham keeps City's poor run of form going, surprising with a fine victory at Wembley as Harry Kane scores the winner. Spurs 2, City 1. 

