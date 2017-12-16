Manchester City vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch on TV, stream online

Manchester City doesn't have the Premier League title wrapped up, but with each win during its historic streak, it inches closer. Its next test is on Saturday against top-four contender Tottenham.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

City: In first with 49 points and an 11-point lead in the table, a win will at least keep them there as we near the mid-point of the season.

Tottenham: Fourth with 31 points, they probably need a win to finish the weekend in the top four.

Prediction

City is undefeated, and though Tottenham is probably one of the few teams that can give City a serious run for its money in 90 minutes, Pep Guardiola's team is simply too good in attack. City 2, Tottenham 1.