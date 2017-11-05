Manchester City vs. Arsenal final score, highlights: De Bruyne, Aguero, Jesus keep City in first
City put the game away with two goals in the second half
Manchester City remained in first place in the Premier League after taking care of Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday. With 10 wins and a draw in its first eleven games, City again showed just how lethal it can be in attack, scoring twice in the second half with Gabriel Jesus putting the game away on a controversial goal.
First it was Kevin De Bruyne who made it 1-0 in the first half with a lovely strike to the far post before the game was even 20 minutes old:
Aguero, honored before the match after becoming City's top scorer of all time, scored a penalty kick early in the second half to make it 2-0 before Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette got one back for the visitors:
But then, with just over 15 minutes to go, David Silva was sent through and set up Jesus. Silva was clearly offside, as you'll see here:
A tough break for Arsenal there, but the team didn't do enough in attack to begin with, and it's another three points for Pep Guardiola's men.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Man. United
The top Premier League matchup of the week features two top-four teams
-
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas
Real faces a team that is struggling but has talent
-
How to watch Boca-River
It's the Superclasico from El Monumental
-
WATCH: Ball disappears on goalkeeper
This was nearly the blooper of the year in European soccer
-
Bayern tops Dortmund as Robben shines
Robben, of course, did it with his left foot
-
How to watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla
Barcelona looks to continue its dominance in La Liga at home
Add a Comment