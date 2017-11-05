Manchester City vs. Arsenal final score, highlights: De Bruyne, Aguero, Jesus keep City in first

Manchester City remained in first place in the Premier League after taking care of Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday. With 10 wins and a draw in its first eleven games, City again showed just how lethal it can be in attack, scoring twice in the second half with Gabriel Jesus putting the game away on a controversial goal.

First it was Kevin De Bruyne who made it 1-0 in the first half with a lovely strike to the far post before the game was even 20 minutes old:

Aguero, honored before the match after becoming City's top scorer of all time, scored a penalty kick early in the second half to make it 2-0 before Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette got one back for the visitors:

But then, with just over 15 minutes to go, David Silva was sent through and set up Jesus. Silva was clearly offside, as you'll see here:

A tough break for Arsenal there, but the team didn't do enough in attack to begin with, and it's another three points for Pep Guardiola's men.