Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday in a potentially decisive encounter between the two in this season's title race. Pep Guardiola's men trail Mikel Arteta's side by five points with two games in hand and are on a six-game winning streak in the league while the Gunners have drawn their last three consecutive outings. Win at Etihad Stadium and Arsenal are back in control of the title race and City's best chance will have passed them by, but losing or even drawing will give the defending champions the edge between now and the end of the campaign. Both sides have tricky games to come, but no match for the remainder of this term will be as influential as this one in terms of potential title impact.

Here's our predicted lineups and starting XI projections for the crunch clash in Manchester

Manchester City starting XI

City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Gudogan, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland.

Arsenal Starting XI

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

