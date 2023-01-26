Arsenal's visit to Manchester City serves as the highlight of the FA Cup fourth round weekend but in truth it may serve as little more than an appetizer for their tussle at the top of the Premier League. The Gunners hold a five-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side, who they will face at the Emirates Stadium on Feb. 15, and a win in the cup could give them the belief to hold out at the top of the table.

City have not beaten Arsenal, the most successful club in the competition's history, in the FA Cup since 1904 and were beaten 2-0 in the 2020 semifinal. However, that was a rare victory for Mikel Arteta over his former boss. Guardiola has not lost a Premier League meeting with Arsenal. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Jan. 27 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Jan. 27 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Manchester City -138; Draw +275; Arsenal +290 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: It was only a week ago that Guardiola warned his players that Arsenal would crush them if his side did not rediscover their fighting spirit. Speaking after City had overcome a two-goal deficit to beat Tottenham 4-2, he said, "We are a happy flowers team but I don't want to be happy flowers. I want to beat Arsenal, but if we play in that way Arsenal will destroy us."

Now he will have a chance to discover if his side reacted to what he said. Since those comments City cruised to a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers without ever getting particularly tested with Erling Haaland scoring the fourth hat trick of his Premier League career.

Arsenal: Having added Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior to his squad in the last week, Arteta will have a chance to test the depth of his squad should he choose to do so. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner could also come into consideration, though there is surely a balancing act between bringing players in from the fringe and keeping the winning momentum that has built so irresistibly after victories over Tottenham and Manchester United.

"There's no more news on the team, especially no more injuries," said Arteta, who wants to bring in cover in midfield with Mohamed Elneny battling an injury. "Obviously, we have the two more recruits we made in this window. It's a big match and a big test for us against, in my opinion, the best football team in the world. I'm looking forward to it because it will tell us a lot about where we are."

Prediction

Whether it matters all that much for the Premier League remains to be seen but expect City, stung by Guardiola's comparisons between them and Arsenal, to rally. Pick: Manchester City 2, Arsenal 0