The Premier League title race comes into full focus this Sunday morning when Manchester City host Arsenal in a match that could decide who ends up with top spot by the end of the weekend. Arsenal occupy first place heading into the weekend but have the same amount of points as Liverpool, who play Brighton and Hove Albion earlier on Sunday and could go top before kickoff at Etihad Stadium. City are right on both teams' heels and are one point behind in third place and could also take first place by the final whistle, maintaining the uber-competitive feeling of this season's title race.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, March 31 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, March 31 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

NBC | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Manchester City -110; Draw +270; Arsenal +280

Storylines

Arsenal: Though the Champions League round of 16 tie against Porto provided some hurdles, 2024 has mostly been smooth sailing for Arsenal. They are currently in the midst of an eight-match winning streak in Premier League action, much of it thanks to some high-impact performances from a handful of the team's attackers. Kai Havertz has scored in each of the team's last four league games, while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice have been on the scoresheet multiple times in recent weeks.

While most of those players are available, there are still question marks heading into Sunday about Saka's status. He pulled out of England's friendlies this month with a minor muscular issue, and though there's little sign he will be out of the running against Manchester City, there's still a lack of clarity on whether or not he will participate.

Manchester City: The reigning champions are on a 13-match unbeaten run in Premier League action, and have recently mixed that in with wins in the FA Cup and the Champions League. Recently, though, they have been held to tight margins -- they have draws with Liverpool and Chelsea in the last few weeks, as well as 1-0 wins over Brentford and Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola might be without a few key players for this high-stakes matchup, though. Ederson and Kevin de Bruyne are all but guaranteed to be out, while John Stones and Kyle Walker might also miss out after picking up injuries on England duty. City have enough talent to oversee most tasks, especially with the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez around but their potential absences could make this match incredibly closely contested.

Prediction

Even with their weaknesses, City have been able to hold this season's best teams to at least a draw and it feels like that could be the case yet again. Expect City and Arsenal to cancel each other out but showcase their high-impact goalscorers in the process. Pick: Manchester City 2, Arsenal 2