Manchester City vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League match on TV, stream online
City and Arsenal are two league favorites loaded with talent
The Premier League match of the week is the last one on the slate on Sunday as new-look Arsenal plays its first match league contest without Arsene Wenger when it welcomes Manchester City to the Emirates.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in UK
The match kicks off at 4 p.m. and can be viewed on Sky Sports Premier League.
What's at stake?
Three points and early momentum in the title race. Beating your title rivals always plays a big factor in the end, and while it remains to be seen if this Arsenal team has what it takes, three points here will bring huge excitement early in the season. City, however, is the favorite to win this one after winning the league last season.
Prediction
On the road, City knows how to get the job done. While I can see them slipping up here, I think Arsenal is going to take some time to get going, as Pep Guardiola's team uses a Gabriel Jesus goal to win. City 2, Arsenal 1.
