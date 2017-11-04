Manchester City vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

First-place Manchester City welcomes top-four hopeful Arsenal to the Etihad on Sunday in Premier League action.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m.

TV: NBCSN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Manchester City keeps up its hot start to the season and gives Arsenal early trouble to put the game away. Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1.