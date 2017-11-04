Manchester City vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
First-place City faces a stiff test from the Gunners
First-place Manchester City welcomes top-four hopeful Arsenal to the Etihad on Sunday in Premier League action.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Manchester City keeps up its hot start to the season and gives Arsenal early trouble to put the game away. Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1.
