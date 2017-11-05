Manchester City vs. Arsenal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

First-place City faces a stiff test from the Gunners

First-place Manchester City welcomes top-four hopeful Arsenal to the Etihad on Sunday in Premier League action, with the Citizens entering the game as the early favorites to win the crown. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m. 
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Manchester City keeps up its hot start to the season and gives Arsenal early trouble to put the game away. Manchester City 3, Arsenal 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories