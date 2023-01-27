The top two teams in the Premier League standings open the fourth round of the 2022-23 FA Cup as Manchester City host Arsenal on Friday. Manchester City, who trail first-place Arsenal by five points, cruised to a 4-0 victory against Chelsea in their third-round match. The Gunners, who have won a record 14 FA Cup titles, also posted a clean sheet in their third-round contest as they registered a 3-0 triumph over Oxford United of League One.

Kickoff at Etihad Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Citizens are the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Arsenal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Gunners are +380 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Green is 9-3 on his soccer picks since the break and 8-4 on his 2022-23 FA Cup picks so far, He also went 23-23-1 on his World Cup picks and crushed his tournament predictions on the Early Edge. He backed the USMNT to advance (+100), Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boot (+900) and Netherlands, England and Argentina all to win their groups (+210) among his correct picks.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Arsenal vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Arsenal money line: Citizens -155, Gunners +380, Draw +290

Manchester City vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Arsenal spread: Citizens -0.5 (-150)

MC: The Citizens have scored 14 goals in their last six matches across all competitions

ARS: The Gunners have scored at least twice in eight of their last 10 overall games

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have dominated the all-time series against Arsenal of late, winning five consecutive meetings and 12 of the last 13 matchups. Manchester City have outscored the Gunners 13-2 during the current winning streak. They posted 5-0 and 2-1 victories during Premier League play last season, with midfielder Rodri scoring in each contest.

Riyad Mahrez scored a pair of goals in Man City's first FA Cup contest and also found the back of the net in the team's last meeting with Arsenal. Forward Erling Haaland, who did not play in the win against Chelsea, is hoping to remain hot. The 22-year-old leads the Premier League with 25 goals and has notched four over his last two matches after posting his fourth hat trick of the season last Sunday versus Wolves.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have lost just one of their 19 Premier League matches this season and posted three consecutive clean sheets across all competitions before edging Manchester United 3-2 last weekend. Eddie Nketiah scored twice in that contest to double his season total and Bukayo Saka also converted to pull even with Martinelli for second on the team with seven goals. The 21-year-old Saka scored in Arsenal's last meeting with Man City, ending the team's string of five straight shutout losses to the Citizens in league play.

The two-goal performance by Nketiah was his second in three games across all competitions as the 23-year-old netted a pair of goals in the FA Cup victory against Oxford United. Martin Odegaard leads the Gunners with eight goals in Premier League action and is tied for fourth in the EPL with five assists. The 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder has been hot of late, scoring five times over his last eight league matches.

How to make Manchester City vs. Arsenal picks

