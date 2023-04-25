Manchester City continue the quest for their third consecutive title when they host first-place Arsenal in a massive 2022-23 English Premier League match on Wednesday. Manchester City (22-4-4), who have won six consecutive matches and are unbeaten in their last nine, trail Arsenal (23-6-3) in the Premier League table by five points but have two games in hand. The Gunners have gone 10 contests without a loss but have settled for three straight draws following a seven-game winning streak. Arsenal's last defeat came on Feb. 15, when they dropped a 3-1 decision to Manchester City at home.

Kickoff at Etihad Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Man City are the -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Arsenal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Arsenal are +470 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +330 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal money line: Citizens -190, Gunners +470, Draw +330

Manchester City vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Arsenal spread: Citizens -1.5 (+140)

MCY: The Citizens have recorded 13 wins and three draws in their last 16 matches across all competitions

ARS: The Gunners have allowed at least two goals in three straight contests

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens lead the Premier League in both goals (78) and goal differential (plus-50). They have been very strong defensively of late, allowing fewer than two goals in 11 consecutive matches. Their offense is led by Erling Haaland, who has scored a league-high 32 goals and needs one more to break a tie with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (2017-18) for most in a 38-game season.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker converted in seven straight contests across all competitions prior to Saturday's victory against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinals, amassing 15 goals during the streak. Winger Riyad Mahrez, who has five goals in Premier League play, shouldered the offensive load versus Sheffield by registering a hat trick. Man City also possesses the top set-up man in the league as midfielder Kevin De Bruyne leads all players with a career-high 15 assists.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are no slouches offensively as they have recorded just one fewer goal than Man City this season. They netted at least three goals seven times during their unbeaten streak and have three players with double-digit goal totals. Forward Gabriel Martinelli is tied for fifth in the league with a career-high 15 goals, and he's converted in seven of his last 10 matches. The 21-year-old Martinelli currently shares the EPL record for most goals in a season by a Brazilian player with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, who set the mark in 2017-18.

Winger Bukayo Saka is second on Arsenal with 13 goals, also a personal best, and ranks second in the Premier League with 11 assists. Midfielder Martin Odegaard has set a career high with 12 goals and has scored in each of his last two outings while forward Gabriel Jesus recorded four goals during a three-game streak prior to Friday's 3-3 draw with Southampton.

