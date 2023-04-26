Manchester City are in the driver's seat to win the Premier League after a 4-1 thumping of leaders Arsenal on Wednesday at the Etihad. City have pulled within two points of the Gunners at the summit with two games in hand as they look to win their third league title in a row.

In this one, it was the Kevin de Bruyne show as the electric superstar scored two goals and assisted the other in a one-sided display that saw Arsena's winless streak stretch to four games.

But how did everybody perform?

Manchester City ratings

By Roger Gonzalez

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Ederson 90 Made the same amount of saves as I did in the first half. Didn't have to deal with a lot, and he almost saved Arsenal's lone goal. 6 (DEF) Kyle Walker 90 Completed 94% of his passes and kept Gabriel Martinelli at bay. He was so smart in playing the ball to the right player to keep the movement fluid. 7 (DEF) John Stones 90 ⚽45' Coming into his own. Was aggressive and smart, and he was rewarded with a goal with a lovely header off a set piece. He's shown versatility and consistency when needed, today playing a more traditional CB role. 8 (DEF) Ruben Dias 90 Calm and alert. Did well to get a head on a dangerous ball before the break. So in sync with those around him and didn't make any big mistakes. 7.5 (DEF) Manuel Akanji 90 A little sloppy in conceding free kicks but was solid overall. His positioning was good playing as a left back and he managed to keep attackers in front of him. 6 (MID) Rodri 90 Did a little bit of everything, but he didn't have to shine in that midfield against an Arsenal that was quite pedestrian. It was an easy afternoon for the Spain international. 6 (MID) Ilkay Gundogan 72 Created a chance and completed 43 of 45 pass attempts. Recovered the ball well, quickly got the ball into space and helped kickstart the attack. 7 (MID) Kevin de Bruyne 81 ⚽7' ⚽54' A terrific early goal with a fantastic run and finish. Looked a gear faster than every Arsenal midfielder. Assisted Stones with a brilliant free kick. Just KDB being KDB, getting his second in the second half, 9 (FWD) Bernardo Silva 90 Not as effective as he would have liked to be in the final third, but his quick cuts and passes allowed the attack to stay fluid. 5 (FWD) Jack Grealish 87 Impressive. He regularly brings the ball down the left with brilliant technical ability and hustled back on defense like a champ. He's really starting to emerge as an impact player for this team. 7 (FWD) Erling Haaland 90 ⚽95' Missed some really great chances but got his goal in the end. Lovely trap and pass to De Bruyne to set up the opening goal. He did everything else right, assisting twice. 8.5 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Mahrez Gundogan (72') Got nearly 20 minutes but didn't get into the game as he would have liked. 5 Julian Alvarez De Bruyne (81') A quiet, short cameo with the game done and dusted. 5 Phil Foden Grealish (87') Late sub that came on and got an assist. 7 Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Pep Guardiola 3 Had them ready. They made a statement and the Premier League title will likely be theirs. He'll be ticked about conceding and not scoring more, but he's got to love this result and fully deserves it. 9

Arsenal ratings

By Jonathan Johnson