Matchday 5 in the Premier League is a big one with one of the main matchups on Saturday seeing Arsenal head north to face Manchester City. Entering the match, the Gunners are 3-0-1 and in the top four while City have stumbled out of gates per their standards and are 1-1-1, sitting in 14th place. A win for City will get them into the top half of the table and a bit of momentum.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Man City -250; Draw +400; Arsenal +625 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Man City: Inconsistent so far, City need to get something going, and chances are they will. The creativity has been there so far this season, but the match against Leeds, which was a 1-1 draw, was just an off day. City had 23 shots in that game and put only two on frame. Rarely does this team string together poor performances. City have plenty of depth to make up for the loss of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. Expect City to dominate the ball and to look much sharper in front of goal after the international break.

Arsenal: The Gunners have found some consistency under Mikel Arteta and look like a top-four contender, but this match against City will tell us plenty. The defense, with Gabriel, looks better. Even David Luiz looks more confident, but can they stop this Pep Guardiola attack again after doing it in the FA Cup semifinals? Thomas Partey, assuming the new signing plays, will be tasked with keeping City's attack in check. If he can do that, Arsenal can win it.

Prediction

City get off to a hot start and put this one away in the second half with clinical finishing. Pick: Man City 3, Arsenal 2