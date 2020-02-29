Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: EFL Cup final live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, news

The 2019-20 EFL Cup comes to an end on Sunday in the final at Wembley Stadium as Aston Villa faces Manchester City. Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET with City as the overwhelming favorite to win the competition for the third year in a row.

These are two of the most successful clubs in the competition's history. City has six titles which is second all time, with four of them coming since 2013-14. Villa is tied for third all time with Manchester United and Chelsea having won it five times, but they haven't won the competition since 1995-96.

Viewing information



Date: Sunday, March 1 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium - London, England

TV: None | Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Aston Villa +2000; Draw +750; Man City -800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: City has become so used to winning this competition, and it's hard to see them not winning this. It would have to be a disaster performance where Villa just can't miss or City's attack just struggles big time and can't score. The talent City has in the middle of the pitch and attack could mean this one is over by half time. Expect Pep Guardiola's team to start fast and be comfortable by the break. Even having played a tough game against Real Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League, there is so much depth there for City to win this even if the coach makes plenty of changes.

Aston Villa: Villa is in an interesting spot as the priority this season is staying up in the Premier League where the team is 19th, but you can't deny what a trophy would mean for this team. They likely won't hold anything back in what is an uphill battle, and they enter this game with more rest than City. The problem is, Villa has conceded multiple goals in three of its last four and lost to City twice already this season by a combined score of 9-1. If they are going to win this, they are going to need some of that Wigan magic from the 2013 FA Cup final.

Prediction

Sergio Aguero scores twice and City wins the trophy once again. Pick: Man City 3, Aston Villa 0