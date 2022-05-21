The Premier League title will be decided Sunday, and Manchester City are the favorites to win it on the final day as they host Aston Villa. City are in first and with a one-point lead over Liverpool. They'll win the title with a victory, while the Reds dropping points would also be enough to see Pep Guardiola's men win it again. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, May 22 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: City -600; Draw +625; Aston Villa +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

City: The same injury issues remain for City with John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Kyle Walker all out for the rest of the season. While we saw Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho start against West Ham, it wouldn't be all that shocking to see Nathan Ake get minutes at the position over the Brazilian. In attack, you can expect Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, and Phil Foden in all likelihood, though Guardiola has been giving more minutes to Gabriel Jesus as of late.

Villa: No suspensions or injuries of note for Villa, but this is an interesting match because they don't have all that much to play for other than pride. Surely Steven Gerrard will be motivated to do damage to City and see his beloved Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy, but that is easier said than done with a team that has struggled with consistency. They'll need to foul plenty to slow down the pace, and if they can, the quality is there in attack to do something noteworthy.

Prediction

City don't let this opportunity slip away, and they put together a rather convincing performance to lift the title. Pick: City 2, Villa 0