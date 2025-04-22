Manchester City and Aston Villa are both fighting for a top-four finish and the two sides will collide in an English Premier League showdown on Tuesday. Man City (17-7-9) are coming off a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, while Aston Villa cruised to an impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle that same day. The Villans won the reverse fixture, 2-1, on Dec. 21. Aston Villa have won two of the last three meetings against Man City, but the Villans haven't been victorious at the Etihad in Premier League play since 2007.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Man City are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Aston Villa odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Aston Villa are +280 underdogs, a draw is priced at +310, and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

Aston Villa +0.75 (-125)

Aston Villa will be full of confidence heading into Tuesday's away fixture. The Villans have won five consecutive league games, and they've kept a clean sheet in each of their past three away matches in the Premier League. Aston Villa have also scored three or more goals in six of their past eight matches across all competitions.

"Aston Villa are currently on a five-game winning streak in the Premier League," Green noted. "They beat Newcastle 4-1 at the weekend, so they will be surging with confidence, and they could cause plenty of problems for this lackluster Man City team."

BTTS + Over 2.5 goals + Omar Marmoush over 0.5 shots on target (+108)

The Citizens feature one of the league's most potent scoring attacks. Pep Guardiola's men have scored 64 goals across 33 matches, the second-most in the Premier League. Forward Omar Marmoush has 10 Premier League starts under his belt for Man City, recording six goals on 32 shots. He's scored a goal in three of his last five league games and has recorded at least one shot on target in each of his past five Premier League matches.

Aston Villa have also been effective in the attacking third, scoring 10 goals in their last three matches across all competitions. Over 2.5 goals have also been scored in six of the last eight meetings between these two clubs in league play, a trend Green is backing to continue on Tuesday.

