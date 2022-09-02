Manchester City hope Erling Haaland remains on fire when they visit Villa Park on Saturday to face Aston Villa in a 2022-23 English Premier League match. The Norwegian striker has consecutive hat tricks, with the second coming Wednesday in a 6-0 rout of Nottingham Forest. Man City (4-1-0) signed the 22-year-old after they won the league title last season without a true striker, and he has delivered. The Cityzens are two points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table as the Gunners continued their perfect run with a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa on Wednesday. The Villans (1-0-4) are floundering under Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard, and the manager is in grave danger of being sacked if they can't turn it around.

Kickoff in Birmingham, England is set for 12:30 p.m ET. City are the -330 favorite (risk $330 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Manchester City vs. Aston Villa odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Villa are the +900 underdogs, a regulation draw is priced at +440 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. Aston Villa:

Aston Villa vs. Man City spread: City -1.5 (-115)

Aston Villa vs. Man City over/under: 3.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Man City money line: Villa +900, City -330, Draw +440

AV: They have allowed a goal in 10 straight games (18 conceded)

MC: They have scored 38 goals over their past 10 league matches

Why you should back Manchester City

City have won seven straight league matchups with Villa and have not lost in any competition since 2013 (12-1-0). They lost just one match on the road last season (14-4-1), conceding 11 goals in the 19 games. The team lacked a clear focal point in attack last season, and the champs simply went out and got the best young player in the world. Haaland has been more than worth the price tag, scoring nine goals in the first five games. Haaland scored 62 league goals in three seasons with Borussia Dortmund, and now he has a far superior supporting cast.

That group includes Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, among many others, so he could be in line for a historic season. De Bruyne and Foden have a goal and three assists apiece, while Silva has two of each. Julian Alvarez, another new addition, scored twice on Wednesday in his first start.

Why you should back Aston Villa

The Villans will need to get a boost from the crowd and from the desperation that Gerrard is surely emphasizing. City has a Champions League match on Wednesday, and while they certainly have depth, they might not put out their best starting 11. Villa also seriously threatened City's title reign last season, as they took a 2-0 lead into the 76th minute before a monumental City comeback. Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho scored the goals in that one, and they remain among a familiar Villa cast that also includes Danny Ings, Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins.

Villa's attack is in pretty good hands, and John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey provide solid support in midfield. Douglas Luiz scored directly on a corner in the Arsenal loss and could earn a starting nod, as well. Watkins has a goal and two assists while Ings and Emi Buendia have each scored once, but they are due to find the net more often.

