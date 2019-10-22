Manchester City vs. Atalanta: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Manchester City (home) vs. Atalanta (away)

What to Know

Atalanta and Manchester City will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Etihad Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Atalanta is coming off of a 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. On the other hand, Man City collected three points with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their previous leg.

Right now, Atalanta (zero points) is last in Group C, while City (six points) lead the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Atalanta needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Man City will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

How To Watch