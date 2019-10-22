Manchester City vs. Atalanta: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Manchester City vs. Atalanta soccer game
Who's Playing
Manchester City (home) vs. Atalanta (away)
What to Know
Atalanta and Manchester City will face off at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Etihad Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage. Atalanta is coming off of a 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. On the other hand, Man City collected three points with a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in their previous leg.
Right now, Atalanta (zero points) is last in Group C, while City (six points) lead the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
Atalanta needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Man City will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Atalanta
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
What to know about MLS to Sacramento
Here's what to know about the club, which will begin playing in 2020
-
Former USMNT player wants back in
The German-born winger is set to return to action in the coming weeks
-
Liga MX game turns violent in the stands
Liga MX is asking for authorities to look further into the matter
-
Premier League stock watch
City was able to cut into Liverpool's lead atop the table
-
Galaxy win, set up El Trafico on Thurs.
New England, D.C. United, FC Dallas, Portland, NYRB and Minnesota are all out
-
MLS Cup Playoffs schedule
Here's how to watch every match in the postseason
-
Reds earn draw but PL streak snapped
Liverpool is six points ahead of Manchester City with this result
-
USMNT stunned by Canada in Nations League
Pulisic was taken off after 60 minutes and Canada rolled at home for a shocking victory