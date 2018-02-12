Manchester City vs. Basel live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Manchester City's Champions League dream continues on Tuesday when they go to St. Jakob Park to take on Basel in the first leg of their round of 16 clash.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City puts more than a foot into the round of 16 with a convincing win on the road, with Sergio Aguero grabbing two goals.

Manchester City 3, Basel 0.