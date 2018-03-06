Manchester City vs. Basel live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

City is cruising after a dominant first leg

Manchester City is closing in on a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals and will look to cement its spot on Wednesday when it faces Basel in the second leg of their round of 16, after winning the fist leg 4-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

City uses a strong squad to cement the result and does so with a brilliant first half. City 3, Basel 0. 

