Manchester City will meet Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in Matchday 5 of the Champions League league phase at the Etihad Stadium for what will also be Pep Guardiola's 100th Champions League game in charge of Manchester City, making him just the third manager to oversee more than 100 games with an English team in the Champions League, after Alex Ferguson (190 with Manchester United) and Arsene Wenger (177 with Arsenal). The English giants are currently sitting in fourth place with 10 points, after three wins against Napoli, Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund and one draw against Monaco in the opening four games, while Leverkusen are in 21th place with only five points and one win against Benfica. Before that, they drew with Copenaghen and PSV before losing 7-2 to PSG. Erik ten Hag replaced Xabi Alonso as head coach at the start of the 2025-26 season but was sacked after just two Bundesliga games. Former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand was appointed on September 8 to take over and is currently leading the team. Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game.

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 25 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 25 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester City -452; Draw +581; Bayer Leverkusen +1050

Possible lineups

Manchester City XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait Nouri; Nico Gonzalez; Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Bayer Leverkusen XI: Mark Flekken; Jarell Quansah, Loic Bade, Jeanuel Belocian, Ernest Poku; Ibrahim Maza, Aleix Garcia, Alejandro Grimaldo, Claudio Echeverri; Malik Tillman, Christian Kofane.

Prediction

Despite the disappointing result over the weekend, Manchester City need to react and prove their strength against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Pick: Manchester City 3, Bayer Leverkusen1.

How to watch

Matchday 5 TV schedule

All times U.S./Eastern