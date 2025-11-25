Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen live stream, odds: How to watch Champions League, predicted lineups, pick
Pep Guardiola's side will host Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in Manchester
Manchester City will meet Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in Matchday 5 of the Champions League league phase at the Etihad Stadium for what will also be Pep Guardiola's 100th Champions League game in charge of Manchester City, making him just the third manager to oversee more than 100 games with an English team in the Champions League, after Alex Ferguson (190 with Manchester United) and Arsene Wenger (177 with Arsenal). The English giants are currently sitting in fourth place with 10 points, after three wins against Napoli, Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund and one draw against Monaco in the opening four games, while Leverkusen are in 21th place with only five points and one win against Benfica. Before that, they drew with Copenaghen and PSV before losing 7-2 to PSG. Erik ten Hag replaced Xabi Alonso as head coach at the start of the 2025-26 season but was sacked after just two Bundesliga games. Former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand was appointed on September 8 to take over and is currently leading the team. Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's game.
Viewing information
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 25 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester
- Live stream: Paramount+
- Odds: Manchester City -452; Draw +581; Bayer Leverkusen +1050
Possible lineups
Manchester City XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait Nouri; Nico Gonzalez; Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.
Bayer Leverkusen XI: Mark Flekken; Jarell Quansah, Loic Bade, Jeanuel Belocian, Ernest Poku; Ibrahim Maza, Aleix Garcia, Alejandro Grimaldo, Claudio Echeverri; Malik Tillman, Christian Kofane.
Prediction
Despite the disappointing result over the weekend, Manchester City need to react and prove their strength against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Pick: Manchester City 3, Bayer Leverkusen1.
How to watch
All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.
Matchday 5 TV schedule
All times U.S./Eastern
TUESDAY, NOV. 25
TIME
HOW TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
12 p.m.
Champions League Matchday
12 p.m.
Ajax vs. Benfica
12:45 p.m.
Galatasaray vs. Union Saint-Gilloise
12:45 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2:45 p.m.
Champions League Matchday
2:45 p.m.
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Bodo/Glimt vs. Juventus
3 p.m.
Napoli vs. Qarabag
3 p.m.
Marseille vs. Newcastle United
3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal
3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Barcelona
3 p.m.
Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen
3 p.m.
Slavia Praha vs. Athletic Club
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
Scoreline
7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26
TIME
HOW TO WATCH
Champions League Matchday
12 p.m.
Pafos vs. Monaco
12:45 p.m.
Copenhagen vs. Kairat
12:45 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
Champions League Matchday
2:45 p.m.
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Club Brugge
3 p.m.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Atalanta
3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. PSV
3 p.m.
Atletico Madrid vs. Inter
3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich
3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
The Champions Club
6 p.m.
Scoreline
7 p.m.