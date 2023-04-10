Manchester City host Bayern Munich in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday with Thomas Tuchel now leading the German giants. Julian Nagelsmann was still in charge when the draw for the last eight was made and it was only during the recent international break that the Bundesliga titleholders made the change. Bayern saw off Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 yet this tie feels totally different for Pep Guardiola's City given the change in head coach. Tuchel, of course, led Chelsea to UCL success at City's expense in Porto back in 2021 and knows Guardiola well. This one will be fascinating over two legs with Erling Haaland in free-scoring form and the Germans likely to focus on keeping things tight given their attacking concerns.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Apr. 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England



How they got here

City topped Group G with 14 points from a possible 18, finishing five points ahead of Bayern's Bundesliga title rivals Borussia Dortmund in a group which also contained Sevilla and Copenhagen. Next up for Guardiola's men in the round of 16 was another Bundesliga side in RB Leipzig who were blown away 8-1 on aggregate after a 7-0 second leg thrashing at the hands of a merciless Haaland who hit five goals.

As for Bayern, the Champions League was previously their most consistent arena with 18 points from 18 in Group C to finish eight points clear of Inter Milan in second. Yet despite beating PSG on the road and then at home with two of three goals scored by ex-Parisiens in a 3-0 aggregate success, Nagelsmann was shown the door during the most recent international break which gives this tie a totally different look to when the draw was made.

Team news

City: Aside from Phil Foden who is still recovering from his appendix operation, Guardiola has pretty much a full squad available to him for this one. Bernardo Silva could come in to replace Riyad Mahrez but Aymeric Laporte is unlikely to break into the defense despite John Stones featuring in midfield of late.

Bayern: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is out with a knee issue so Tuchel will have to improvise in attack with Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller both options. Leon Goretzka sat out against Freiburg so expect to see him return here while Jamal Musiala could be pushed further up the field. Sadio Mane could lose out to Kingsley Coman for a place in the starting XI and the Frenchman already scored a first-leg winner away at PSG in the last round.

Prediction

This one promises to be tight and entertaining as Tuchel and Guardiola face off once more. The idea for the visitors will be to stay in this tie for the second leg at Allianz Arena so avoiding defeat will be the main aim. Pick: City 1, Bayern 1.