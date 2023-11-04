The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Manchester City

Current Records: Bournemouth 1-3-6, Manchester City 8-0-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Man City is 10-0-0 in EPL play against Bournemouth since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Manchester City will be playing at home against Bournemouth at 11:00 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Man City will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Man City can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent contest on Sunday. They didn't even let Man United onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory. The last goal Man City scored came from Phil Foden in minute 80.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past Burnley 2-1. The last goal Bournemouth scored came from Philip Billing in minute 76.

Their wins bumped Man City to 8-0-2 and Bournemouth to 1-3-6.

Man City took their victory against Bournemouth in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 4-1. Will Man City repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -943 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won all of the games they've played against Bournemouth in the last 6 years.