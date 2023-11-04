The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Bournemouth 1-3-6, Manchester City 8-0-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Online Streaming: fubo
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Man City is 10-0-0 in EPL play against Bournemouth since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Manchester City will be playing at home against Bournemouth at 11:00 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Man City will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Man City can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent contest on Sunday. They didn't even let Man United onto the board and left with a 3-0 victory. The last goal Man City scored came from Phil Foden in minute 80.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They skirted past Burnley 2-1. The last goal Bournemouth scored came from Philip Billing in minute 76.
Their wins bumped Man City to 8-0-2 and Bournemouth to 1-3-6.
Man City took their victory against Bournemouth in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 4-1. Will Man City repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Manchester City is a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -943 to win.
The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.
Series History
Manchester City has won all of the games they've played against Bournemouth in the last 6 years.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Manchester City 4 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Aug 13, 2022 - Manchester City 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jul 15, 2020 - Manchester City 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Aug 25, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Mar 02, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 01, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Dec 23, 2017 - Manchester City 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Aug 26, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Feb 13, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Feb 11, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Bournemouth 0