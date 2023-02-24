Manchester City are looking to regain momentum on Saturday when they visit Bournemouth for an English Premier League match at Vitality Stadium. Man City (16-4-4) squandered the good vibes from their 3-1 victory against league leader Arsenal three days earlier by playing to a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last Saturday. They sit two points behind the Gunners, with one more game played, as they try to defend their Premier League title. Bournemouth (5-6-12) are 17th in the EPL table but snapped a seven-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory against Wolves last Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Man City as -360 favorites (risk $360 to win $100) in its latest Bournemouth vs. Manchester City odds. Bournemouth are +850 underdogs, a draw is priced at +480 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Green is on a 23-11 run and is up 11.55 units on his last 34 soccer picks, which is a profit of well over $1,100 for $100 bettors.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Bournemouth vs. Man City:

Man City vs. Bournemouth spread: City -1.5 (-135)

Man City vs. Bournemouth over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Bournemouth money line: Bournemouth +850, City -360, Draw +480

BOU: The Cherries have scored three goals over their past eight EPL matches

MCY: The Cityzens have conceded at least one goal in 10 of their past 12 league games

Why you should back Manchester City

The Cityzens have scored a league-high 60 goals, and only three teams have conceded fewer than their 24. They also lead the league in possession (64.4%), while Bournemouth are last (39.4). City beat the Cherries 4-0 in the first meeting this season, getting goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne and an own-goal. They held the ball for 67% of the match and outshot Bournemouth 19-3 (7-1 on target). De Bruyne missed a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday but could be back from illness Saturday.

If De Bruyne remains out, manager Pep Guardiola has plenty of other options at his disposal. Jack Grealish (three goals, four assists) has played a larger role lately, and Phil Foden (seven goals) also is more than capable of big moments. Of course, the attack is centered around leading Premier League scorer Erling Haaland, who has 26 goals in 24 matches. Throw in the likes of Riyad Mahrez (five goals, four assists), Gundogan and Bernardo Silva (combined six goals and eight assists), and the Cityzens have far more quality players than the Cherries.

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries have been a tougher team since manager Gary O'Neil took over following a 9-0 loss to Liverpool. They also will be much more rested and facing a City squad that has been less than impressive on the road. The Cityzens have scored just 19 of their 60 goals in their away matches, while only 12 of Bournemouth's 44 conceded have come at Vitality Stadium. The Cherries have allowed the most shots in the league, but just 30.4% find the target. They have blocked the third-most shots in the league (107), and Chris Mepham is sixth in clearances (106).

Bournemouth have struggled to score, but they have players who can finish their chances, with Philip Billing (four goals) and Kieffer Moore (four) among them. Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier have three goals and four assists apiece, and Tavernier scored the winner against Wolves. Brazilian goalkeeper Neto leads the Premier League in save percentage at 84.2. The Cherries haven't allowed more than one goal in their past four league matches.

How to make Bournemouth vs. Manchester City picks

Green has taken an in-depth look at the Manchester City vs. Bournemouth Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Under the goal total and provides two confident best bets, including one with a plus-money payout.

So, who wins Bournemouth vs. Manchester City on Saturday? And where does all the betting value lie?