Manchester City vs. Bournemouth: Prediction, Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City looks to continue its domination in the Premier League
Premier League leaders Manchester City hosts eighth-place Bournemouth in Matchday 14 on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's side is 11-2-0 on the campaign, while Bournemouth is 6-2-5 and just three points away from being in the top six. Both teams will aim to pick up the three points before a quick turnaround with midweek Premier League play coming just days after, with City going to Watford and Bournemouth hosting Huddersfield.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Man. City vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 1
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Etihad Stadium in Manchester
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Man. City -769 / Bournemouth +1600 / Draw +560
Storylines
Manchester City: The club is aiming to remain undefeated in the league and continue its march towards the title. Kevin de Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy are still sidelined due to injury, but otherwise the club is fairly healthy entering this game and has a strong history of beating the Cherries.
Bournemouth: The team is healthy entering this contest, and it will need everybody to get this win. The clubs have met six times in Premier League history, and every single time it's been a City win. In those games, City have scored 21 goals and conceded twice. In in four of those games, Bournemouth conceded at least four goals.
Man. City vs. Bournemouth prediction
There's no denying City here. The team is just too strong in every facet to drop points here.
Pick: Man. City (-769)
