Manchester City will look to rebound from a disappointing draw in their last match when they battle Brentford in a key English Premier League match on Tuesday. The Citizens (16-5-3), who played to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, are now four points behind league-leading Liverpool after having their six-match winning streak snapped. The Bees (7-4-13), who have dropped three of their last four matches, fell 3-1 to Manchester City at home on Feb. 5. Brentford have been outscored 10-6 over that stretch with their only win being a 2-0 triumph over the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Feb. 10.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester City are listed as the -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100) in its latest Manchester City vs. Brentford odds, with Brentford the +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +650 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit. Anyone following him is way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Brentford vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Brentford money line: City -600, Draw +650, Brentford +1400

Manchester City vs. Brentford over/under: 3.5 goals

CITY: Man City have a goal differential of plus-31 in Premier League action this season

BRE: The Bees have scored 35 goals in league play in 2023-2024

Why you should back Manchester City

Forward Erling Haaland continues to power the Citizens' offense. In the draw with Chelsea on Saturday, Haaland peppered the goal with 10 shots, including two on target, but couldn't break through. In a 2-0 win over Everton on Feb. 10, he scored both goals on four shots, including two on target. The Norwegian standout leads Manchester City with 16 goals and five assists in 18 starts on the year. He has registered 70 shots, including 31 on target.

Also helping power the Manchester City attack is forward Julian Alvarez. He has scored eight goals and added six assists while taking 71 shots with 24 on target. The Argentinian has taken 16 shots, including eight on target, over the past five matches for Manchester City. In a 3-1 win over Burnley on Jan. 31, he scored a pair of goals on just two shots.

Why you should back Brentford

Frenchman Neal Maupay is one of the Bees' top offensive weapons. The 27-year-old has played in 21 games, including 11 starts, and has registered five goals and three assists. He has eight shots, including seven on target, over the past five matches. In a three-match stretch from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5, he had scored one goal in each as Brentford went 1-2, including a loss to Manchester City.

Forward Ivan Toney has helped breathe some life into the Bees' offensive attack. He has started each of the last five matches for Brentford, registering four goals in that span. The 27-year-old scored the Bees' only goal in the loss to Liverpool on Saturday, taking eight shots, including three on target.

Eimer has broken down Tuesday's EPL match from every possible angle and has locked in his best bets, including a pair that return higher than +200.

